OREO announces limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you’re in search of some good news to start 2021, look no further. Oreo’s parent company, Nabisco, has just announced a new limited edition cookie: strawberry frosted donut with glittery pink colored creme filling.
The new cookie is comprised of two golden OREO cookies and filled with two cremes that come together making a heavenly match. First, there’s a pink colored, strawberry flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles (this alone is drool-worthy). Then, pair that with a donut flavored creme. The end result is a finger-lickin’ gooey goodness that even your high school chemistry teacher can’t explain.
The new OREO launches in March, just ahead of Easter. The cookies should be available wherever the brand is currently sold (Target, Walmart, etc.), according to Yahoo. They’re only available while supplies last however, so get your hands on this creme-worthy cookie concoction before they’re all gone.
- ‘Has the vaccine been tested on breastfeeding mothers?’ Dr. Robert Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 1/12
- Second House member tests positive for COVID-19 after riot lockdown
- Woman in custody after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower
- Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
- Tampa Bay man seen carrying lectern during Capitol riot released on $25k bond