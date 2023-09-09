CHICAGO — October is just around the corner and an annual Halloween-themed event, that is sure to frighten guests on multiple levels, is making a return to Wrigleyville.

Nightmare on Clark Street, the annual Halloween extravaganza, makes a spooky return to the Bamboo Club starting on Sept. 21. The fright-filled event will feature a multi-level haunted house and rooftop bar that will offer guests several Halloween-themed cocktails.

Organizers say the immersive event allows guests the chance to navigate a labyrinth of terrifying rooms while making their way through the over-the-top haunted house experience.

The event runs daily from Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Bamboo Club in the 3500 block of North Clark Street in the heart of Wrigleyville.

Organizers say anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult and anyone under the age of 15 will not be permitted. General Admission tickets for the event start at $19.95 per person and VIP tickets start at $29.95 per person.

Visit BucketListers.com for more details on the upcoming event.