CHICAGO — United Airlines and Archer Aviation announced plans to launch an air taxi route to get people from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to the Near West Side in about 10 minutes.

The two companies plan to start the service in 2025 between the airport and the Vertiport, a vertical aircraft take-off and landing facility

The companies said the early launch will focus on trunk routes, between the Vertiport and O’Hare, and eventually build branch routes to connect other communities.

“Both Archer and United are committed to decarbonizing air travel and leveraging innovative technologies to deliver on the promise of the electrification of the aviation industry,” Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, said in a release. “Once operational, we’re excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport.”

Adam Goldstein, the found and CEO of Archer, said the company is thrilled to add Chicago to the list of initial launch cities.

The companies also plan to launch a similar service between the United hub at Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City.

The service will use Archer’s Midnight aircraft, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Production of the first build is nearing completion and flight testing is expected to start in mid-2023.

ComEd is working with both companies to establish the power infrastructure for the service.

Archer and United haven’t said how much the service will cost, but a release said it would be a “cost-competitive alternative to ground transportation.”

Archer is based in Santa Clara, California.