Most disliked Thanksgiving Day dishes

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two best friends from Naperville are being remembered after they died in a concert crush Friday night at Astroworld in Houston.

Franco Patino, 21, and Jacob Jurinek, 20, were among the eight that died during Travis Scott's headlining set Friday night at a music festival called Astroworld in Houston. Authorities said the concert quickly turned chaotic, with thousands trying to get to the front — cause a crush.