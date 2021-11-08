Most disliked Thanksgiving Day dishes

Americans will soon be gathering for their Thanksgiving feast. But there are certain “Turkey Day” dishes that many people aren’t thankful to see on the table or their plate. A travel website, The Vacationer, surveyed 1,092 adults to find the most disliked Thanksgiving foods. Cranberry sauce tops the list with nearly 30% of those surveyed opting to pass on it. The second most disliked food is Turkey! Yes, turkey!!! (Whaaat??) Followed by sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and stuffing (or dressing for those of you in the South). So, if you’re doing the cooking this year, take note, plan accordingly and have a Happy Thanksgiving.
- Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike)
- Turkey (28.09% dislike)
- Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike)
- Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike)
- Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike)
- Coleslaw (21.68% dislike)
- Ham (21.23% dislike)
- Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike)
- Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike)
- Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike)
- Corn (13.82% dislike)
- Carrots (12.08% dislike)