Miller High Life giving $10K, doorstep weddings to couples who were forced to change plans due to coronavirus

Miller High Life is coming to the rescue for couples who were forced to change their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller said they will give three couples a doorstep wedding complete with an officiant, photographer and $10,000.

They’ll also provide the beer.

Starting April 23, couples can email marryme@millerhighlife.com with a description — 150 words or less — of how their wedding plans have changed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entries will be closed May 1 and Winners will be announced May 5.

For more information click here.