CHICAGO — One of the favorite stops for those who are visiting the Windy City is Millennium Park, according to a recent survey.

Family Destinations Guide recently conducted a study on the best tourist destinations in the United States and Millennium Park in Chicago cracked the Top Ten.

The popular Loop destination finished in a tie for eighth on their list with the Epcot Center at Walt Disney World.

To find the best tourist destinations, Family Destinations Guide took the top 50 most visited places in the country and compared how many people had given the top score on Tripadvisor.

When it comes to Millennium Park, 71 percent of the visitors gave it an “excellent” rating when they made their way around the park, which allowed it to rank high on the list. Per the study, the park gets an average of 25 million visitors per year.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee along with the Grand Canyon in Arizona were at the top of the list as they both earned the top score 89 percent of the time. Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge (82 percent), Central Park in New York (78 percent), Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (75 percent) rounded out the Top Five.

San Diego’s Balboa Park (74 percent) and the National Mall (73 percent) came in just ahead of Millennium Park and Epcot Center, with Magic Kindom at Disney World rounding out the Top Ten.

Another major Chicago destination didn’t get as great of a score when it came to the Top 50 US tourist destinations on Family Destinations Guide’s list. Navy Pier was 48th on the list as 40 percent of their reviews on Tripadvisor came back with a top score.