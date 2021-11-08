Mariah Carey’s holiday hit is banned at a bar, she responds

Mariah Carey is rallying her fans after a bar in Texas banned her classic holiday hit “All I want for Christmas is you”.

The Stoneleigh P Bar in Dallas is banning the song until December 1st. Then it will only allow the song to be played once a day.

The bar says customers just go overboard with the song so they put a sign on their jukebox. A picture of the sign then went viral on Twitter and it even got Carey’s attention. The singer responded with a photo of herself wearing armor, in front of a fiery battlefield.