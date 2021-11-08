Mariah Carey’s holiday hit is banned at a bar, she responds

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mariah Carey is rallying her fans after a bar in Texas banned her classic holiday hit “All I want for Christmas is you”.

The Stoneleigh P Bar in Dallas is banning the song until December 1st. Then it will only allow the song to be played once a day.

The bar says customers just go overboard with the song so they put a sign on their jukebox. A picture of the sign then went viral on Twitter and it even got Carey’s attention. The singer responded with a photo of herself wearing armor, in front of a fiery battlefield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News