Major training: Biden dog gets professional help adjusting to White House life

A handler walks Major, one of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs, Monday, March 29, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month.

Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be “off-site” in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House. But it is the younger canine who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Biden’s home in Delaware.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Last month, the White House confirmed that Major had nipped someone during a walk. Shortly before that incident, Major caused what the White House said was a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8.

Both dogs spent time back in Delaware after the first incident — the White House said it was because the first lady would be traveling for a few days — and the president had said Major was being trained.

On National Pet Day on Sunday, Dr. Biden tweeted photos of both dogs captioned, “I love these two!”