CHICAGO — Two Chicago staples are joining forces to create a new pizza being dubbed as the “Chicago-est collab ever.”

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Portillo’s Restaurant announced Monday the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.

A tweet posted by the pizzeria said, in part, “Say hello to the Chicago-est collab ever. Now presenting, the Lou Malnati’s X Portillo’s Hot Dog Italian Beef Deep Dish…”

The pizza has Lou Malnati’s signature crust, tomatoes and cheese — then it’s topped with Portillo’s Italian beef and your choice of sweet peppers or giardiniera.

The pizza is not sold in stores, but is available for shipping exclusively through the Tastes of Chicago website.

Bon appetite!