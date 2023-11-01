CHICAGO — Christmas music is coming back to Chicago radio!

The Halloween candy is far from gone, but we’ve already seen our first snowflakes of the season, so what better time to turn on the radio for the sounds of the season.

iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM announced Wednesday that holiday music will return Thursday, November 2.

It all starts at 4 p.m. with a two-hour commercial free block of Christmas music.

The station has been playing holiday hits for Chicagoland for the last 23 years.

“Our listeners will find amazing contests to play and a few new surprises along with the Yuletide cheer that we bring to Chicagoland every year,” said Mick Lee, iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM Program Director and Afternoon Show Host.

Fans can listen to the merry music on air at 93.9 LITE FM, on their website 939lifefm.com, on the iHeartRadio app or on iHeartRadio.com.