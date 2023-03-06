CHICAGO — You don’t have to wait until September to sing All Night Long live with Lionel Richie with a newly announced tour stop in Chicago.

The legendary artist will be joined by Earth, Wind & Fire for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour. The 20-city arena tour kicks-off Aug. 4 in St. Paul before heading to its second stop the next day, Aug. 5, at the United Center in Chicago.

According to a release from tour producer Live Nation, “2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.”

Tickets first go on sale Tuesday, Mar. 7 with the first round of presale offerings. General public tickets will be on sale beginning Monday, Mar. 13 at 10 a.m. Find all of the ticket options here.

SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum