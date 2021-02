A socially-distant centenarian birthday celebration was held in Lincolnwood Sunday.

Adeline Kalant turned 100 years old.

Family members stopped by to honor their century-old loved one. Although glass separated them, the family used speakers, microphones and headphones to communicate their birthday wishes!

Kalant’s children and grandchildren even broke out in song and blow air kisses.

We here at WGN want to wish Adeline Kalant a ‘Happy 100th Birthday’!