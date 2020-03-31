Lake Villa tattoo shop owner sets up donation stations for the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — The owner of a tattoo shop in Lake Villa has set up five donation stations across the community for people to “take what they need, leave what they can.”

“This has kind of sprung up and taken off. We have five of these set up,” said Joel Huff, owner of Good Family Tattoo.

He said he was inspired to open the stations to try and calm some of the panic around people not being able to find toilet paper and other essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty easy. With a table and a roll of toilet paper and a bag of rice you can really help your community,” Huff said.

He said some neighbors have even left envelopes of money to be handed out to people who need it.

“There’s a lot of people hurting out there and we need to do our part.”

Huff isn’t looking for credit — just donations for his neighbors.

“I don’t want to take credit because all I did was put faith in my community. And they really all just stepped up,” he said.

The locations of the donation stations are below.

6501 Pioneer Road, Ringwood, IL, 60072

2284 Prairie Trail, Round Lake Heights, IL, 60073

8155 Burlington, WI, 53103