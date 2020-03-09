Krispy Kreme to unveil green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

If you spot a green doughnut in your local Krispy Kreme, don’t be alarmed: it’s just the spirit of the season.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the famed doughnut shop will be going green across Chicagoland from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17.

Favorites like the Original Glazed Donut, Chocolate Iced Custard and the Oreo Cookies and Kreme will be taking a festive turn, among others.

Stores will also be debuting an all-new treat in honor of the holiday, the Leprachaun Trap Donut. Decorated as a pot of gold and filled with Irish Kreme flavored filling, the donut will be available in limited quantities for each day of the promotion.

Krispy Kreme has locations in Chicago’s Block 37, Homewood, Hillside, and Evergreen Park.