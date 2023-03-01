ROSEMONT, Ill. — It’s your last chance to rock and roll all night with a live KISS performance in the Chicago area.
The band will perform it’s fourth-to-last live show ever at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Nov. 27.
KISS Army Presale tickets will open for purchase on Mar. 6 at 10 a.m. while general public tickets are set to begin selling on Mar. 10 at 10 a.m.
The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers announced “the absolute final shows of their final tour” through a Live Nation press release. The eight-month world-wide End of the Road Tour will kick-off April 12 in Manaus, Brazil and end Dec. 2 with “a massive show in the city where it all began” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in the release.
Here is the full list of the tour’s shows in North America. See their international tour schedule here.
- April 30, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Historic Crew Stadium
- October 29, 2023 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- November 1, 2023 — Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena
- November 3, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
- November 6, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- November 8, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- November 10, 2023 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
- November 12, 2023 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 13, 2023 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
- November 15, 2023 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
- November 18, 2023 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell
- November 19, 2023 — Quebec, QC — Videotron Centre
- November 21, 2023 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
- November 22, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- November 24, 2023 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena
- November 25, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 27, 2023 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
- November 29, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- December 1, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- December 2, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden