ROSEMONT, Ill. — It’s your last chance to rock and roll all night with a live KISS performance in the Chicago area.

The band will perform it’s fourth-to-last live show ever at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Nov. 27.

KISS Army Presale tickets will open for purchase on Mar. 6 at 10 a.m. while general public tickets are set to begin selling on Mar. 10 at 10 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer of Kiss perform onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers announced “the absolute final shows of their final tour” through a Live Nation press release. The eight-month world-wide End of the Road Tour will kick-off April 12 in Manaus, Brazil and end Dec. 2 with “a massive show in the city where it all began” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in the release.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of Kiss perform onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Here is the full list of the tour’s shows in North America. See their international tour schedule here.

April 30, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Historic Crew Stadium

October 29, 2023 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

November 1, 2023 — Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 — Quebec, QC — Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden