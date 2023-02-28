GARY, Ind. — COMEDY is all you need to know to buy tickets to Kevin Hart’s “Reality Check” comedy tour, two days before the general public sale.

The world-renown comedian is scheduled to bring his tour to the Hard Rock Live venue inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on June 10 — which will be the closest show to Chicago.

Hart will kick-off his stand-up tour with two shows in Las Vegas on Mar. 17 and 18 before crisscrossing the world with shows.

Tickets for the Gary stop can be bought through Ticketmaster here. There are eight package options, five of which are considered presale since the “general public” sale doesn’t begin until Friday, Mar. 3. They are as follows:

Official Platinum Presale

Artist Presale / 21+ ONLY

Unity Member Presale / 21+ ONLY

Local Presale / 21+ ONLY

VIP Packages Presale

All five presale options open for sale on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 10 a.m. CST. At least one of those presales will be available to anyone who uses the code COMEDY, as noted on Hart’s official tour page.

The three non-presale options listed on Ticketmaster include:

Onsale to General Public

VIP Packages Onsale

Official Platinum Onsale

These three options open for sale on Friday, Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. CST.

Prices for the various ticket and package options were not available at the time of publication, however other U.S. stops had tickets available from about $90 at the absolute cheapest to nearly $900 at the most expensive.