CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A member of the Kardashian/Jenner family was in Champaign Tuesday night to promote her new tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner visited KAMS bar, located at 102 East Green Street, on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.

Jenner was there for a happy hour to promote her “818 Tequila” — which is named after her home area code.

Cellphone video, captured by the daughter of WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten, shows Jenner taking a selfie amongst a sea of bar patrons.

The bar, that dubs itself as “Home of the Drinking Illini,” shared photos and video on its Instagram page of Jenner serving drinks of her tequila and interacting with fans.