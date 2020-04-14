John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise Boston hospital workers to say thanks

John Krasinski and Red Sox legend David Ortiz had some really good news for a group of health professionals from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Krasinski had some members of the hospital’s COVID-19 unit on his new YouTube show “Some Good News” along with Ortiz.

“The Office” star and Boston native told the nurses and respiratory therapists that he heard they were big Red Sox fans.

“I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean I can’t bring baseball to you,” Krasinski said before bringing on Ortiz.

Ortiz hailed the medical professionals.

“I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing,” Ortiz told the group.

“Big Papi,” as Ortiz is known, then informed them that the Red Sox organization was gifting the hospital staff four tickets to their games for life.

Krasinski had the group head outside to “the most sanitized duck boat in America,” which took them to Fenway Park where the jumbotron featured videos of the mayor of Boston, the governor of Massachusetts and the entire Red Sox team applauding for the health professionals.

The group then threw out the first ceremonial pitch of the season.

“Boston strong,” they all said together.

“One of those baseballs, if there’s an extra one grab one and sign it for me,” Krasinski told them. “You’re my heroes that are going on this wall.”

