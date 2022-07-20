“Halloween Ends” is about to begin.

The first trailer was released Tuesday night for the third and final installment of the “Halloween” sequel trilogy.

Jamie Lee Curtis will return to the franchise as Laurie Strode for a final confrontation with Michael Myers in the new upcoming movie, “Halloween Ends.”

Curtis posted to Twitter Tuesday before the trailer dropped and said,” Laurie always says… DO AS I SAY! Check back here in 15 minutes for a TREAT! DO AS I SAY!”

The actress originally starred in the 1978 horror classic “Halloween,” and has continued to return for several installments of the movie. Halloween Ends is reportedly the last time Curtis will portray the character Laurie.

Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 14.