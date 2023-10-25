CHICAGO — Illinois has taken the title of fifth “Swiftiest’ state in the country, according to a new study.

A company called Betway Insider analyzed hundreds of Google searches from the past year to determine which state is the most obsessed with Taylor Swift.

Illinois took the fifth spot Illinois with 3,685,200 yearly searches and 19,005 searches per capita.

New York came in fourth place with 5,495,520 yearly searches, translating to 26,004 searches per capita; Virginia was third with 2,028,240 yearly searches, averaging 31,345 searches per capita; Ohio took the second spot with 3,021,240 yearly searches and 38,771 searches per capita.

And coming in first place with 5,502,720 yearly searches about Taylor Swift — Florida.

To see a full list of the “Top 30 Most Obsessed Taylor Swift States,” go to: usblog.betway.com