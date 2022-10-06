CHICAGO — Over 350 Harry Styles fans camped outside the city’s United Center since Tuesday to get a wristband telling them where they can stand for the superstar’s concerts. The earlier they get there, the closer they can get to the stage.

The tour will allow fans to have access to six nights in Chicago, turning the United Center into Harry’s House for the shows.

The average price for tickets, according to vivid seats is around $400, making it one of the hottest shows in five years in Chicago. Some tickers are going for $1000 now.

Despite official news releases stating no camping is permissible outside of the United Center, hundreds of tents were seen lined up outside, with fans waiting to be let in.

Guests who have pre-purchased tickets will receive official wristbands from the United Center at 9 a.m.