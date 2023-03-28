Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. The Art Institute of Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24,407)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603-6110
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. Millennium Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25,010)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Parks
– Address: 201 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601-6530
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. Cloud Gate
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18,210)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. The Magnificent Mile
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,769)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. Inside Chicago Walking Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,713)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Historical & Heritage Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. The Escape Game Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,820)
– Type of activity: Escape Games • Game & Entertainment Centers
– Address: 42 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611-2710
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Chicago Greeter
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,795)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Walking Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Tours With Mike
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (262)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Historical & Heritage Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Underground Donut Tour
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (591)
– Type of activity: Food Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Fox in a Box Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,433)
– Type of activity: Escape Games
– Address: 47 W Polk St Suite L5, Chicago, IL 60605-2000
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Skydeck Chicago – Willis Tower
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17,717)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Architectural Buildings
– Address: 233 S Wacker Drive entrance on Jackson Blvd (south side of building), Chicago, IL 60606-7147
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Absolutely Chicago Segway Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,415)
– Type of activity: Segway Tours • Ghost & Vampire Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Chicago’s First Lady Cruises
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,735)
– Type of activity: Boat Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Shoreline Sightseeing
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7,394)
– Type of activity: Boat Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Tours and Boats
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (739)
– Type of activity: Boat Tours • Day Trips
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Bobby’s Bike Hike Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,058)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Bike Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Chief Chicago Limo
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (150)
– Type of activity: Taxis & Shuttles
– Address: 300 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5414
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Babylon Tours Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (104)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Cultural Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Pizza City USA
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (153)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Walking Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Echo Limousine
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (175)
– Type of activity: Taxis & Shuttles • Sightseeing Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Rek Travel
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (148)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Multi-day Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Chicago Architecture Center
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,057)
– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Bike Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Free Tours by Foot
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,362)
– Type of activity: Ghost & Vampire Tours • Bike Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. BATL Axe Throwing
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (449)
– Type of activity: Game & Entertainment Centers
– Address: 4842 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641-2718
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. The Magic Parlour
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (604)
– Type of activity: Concerts • Theaters
– Address: 17 E Monroe St Palmer House A Hilton Hotel, Chicago, IL 60603
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Chicago Fireboat Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (103)
– Type of activity: Boat Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Segway Experience of Chicago
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,110)
– Type of activity: Segway Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. See it All Chicago Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (647)
– Type of activity: City Tours • Boat Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Chicago Foodways Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (140)
– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Walking Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Chicago’s Finest Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,184)
– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Walking Tours
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor