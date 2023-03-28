Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. The Art Institute of Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24,407)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603-6110

#29. Millennium Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25,010)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Parks

– Address: 201 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601-6530

#28. Cloud Gate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18,210)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: not available

#27. The Magnificent Mile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15,769)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

#26. Inside Chicago Walking Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,713)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Historical & Heritage Tours

– Address: not available

#25. The Escape Game Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,820)

– Type of activity: Escape Games • Game & Entertainment Centers

– Address: 42 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611-2710

#24. Chicago Greeter

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,795)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Walking Tours

– Address: not available

#23. Tours With Mike

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (262)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Historical & Heritage Tours

– Address: not available

#22. Underground Donut Tour

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (591)

– Type of activity: Food Tours

– Address: not available

#21. Fox in a Box Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,433)

– Type of activity: Escape Games

– Address: 47 W Polk St Suite L5, Chicago, IL 60605-2000

#20. Skydeck Chicago – Willis Tower

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17,717)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 233 S Wacker Drive entrance on Jackson Blvd (south side of building), Chicago, IL 60606-7147

#19. Absolutely Chicago Segway Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,415)

– Type of activity: Segway Tours • Ghost & Vampire Tours

– Address: not available

#18. Chicago’s First Lady Cruises

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,735)

– Type of activity: Boat Tours

– Address: not available

#17. Shoreline Sightseeing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7,394)

– Type of activity: Boat Tours

– Address: not available

#16. Tours and Boats

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (739)

– Type of activity: Boat Tours • Day Trips

– Address: not available

#15. Bobby’s Bike Hike Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,058)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Bike Tours

– Address: not available

#14. Chief Chicago Limo

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (150)

– Type of activity: Taxis & Shuttles

– Address: 300 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5414

#13. Babylon Tours Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (104)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Cultural Tours

– Address: not available

#12. Pizza City USA

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (153)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Walking Tours

– Address: not available

#11. Echo Limousine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (175)

– Type of activity: Taxis & Shuttles • Sightseeing Tours

– Address: not available

#10. Rek Travel

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (148)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Multi-day Tours

– Address: not available

#9. Chicago Architecture Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,057)

– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Bike Tours

– Address: not available

#8. Free Tours by Foot

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,362)

– Type of activity: Ghost & Vampire Tours • Bike Tours

– Address: not available

#7. BATL Axe Throwing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (449)

– Type of activity: Game & Entertainment Centers

– Address: 4842 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641-2718

#6. The Magic Parlour

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (604)

– Type of activity: Concerts • Theaters

– Address: 17 E Monroe St Palmer House A Hilton Hotel, Chicago, IL 60603

#5. Chicago Fireboat Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (103)

– Type of activity: Boat Tours

– Address: not available

#4. Segway Experience of Chicago

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,110)

– Type of activity: Segway Tours

– Address: not available

#3. See it All Chicago Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (647)

– Type of activity: City Tours • Boat Tours

– Address: not available

#2. Chicago Foodways Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (140)

– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Walking Tours

– Address: not available

#1. Chicago’s Finest Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,184)

– Type of activity: Historical & Heritage Tours • Walking Tours

– Address: not available

