Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
#30. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1401 S Michigan Ave Michigan Ave & 14th St, Chicago, IL 60605-2810
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. Select Cut Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2808 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657-5106
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. Weber Grill Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,204 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 539 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-4814
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. Ocean Prime
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. Boeufhaus
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3565
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: How Chicago feels about climate change
#25. Shula’s Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 301 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Chicago Chop House
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (953 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3823
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Stetson’s Modern Steak + Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 151 E Wacker Dr Hyatt Regency Chicago – Lobby Level, Chicago, IL 60601-3764
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Tango Sur
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3763 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,546 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
#20. GT Prime Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 707 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-3567
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. STK Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 9 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,380 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,524 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60654-8637
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Gene & Georgetti
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (855 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4669
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago
#15. Chicago Cut Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,365 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654-3406
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Morton’s The Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (688 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 65 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7296
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Smith & Wollensky
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,422 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 318 N State St On the River at Marina City, Chicago, IL 60654-5411
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Morton’s The Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1050 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-7829
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Rosebud Steakhouse – Mag Mile
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 192 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1504
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Chicago that don’t require a college degree
#10. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,807 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Kinzie Chophouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Prime & Provisions
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 222 N La Salle St Corner of LaSalle & Wacker, Chicago, IL 60601-1003
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Gibsons Italia
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606-1791
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Mastro’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 520 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
#5. The Capital Grille
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Maple & Ash
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. RPM Steak
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Swift & Sons
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Steak 48
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Chicago