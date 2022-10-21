Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1401 S Michigan Ave Michigan Ave & 14th St, Chicago, IL 60605-2810

#29. Select Cut Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2808 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657-5106

#28. Weber Grill Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 539 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-4814

#27. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

#26. Boeufhaus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3565

#25. Shula’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 301 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611

#24. Chicago Chop House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (953 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3823

#23. Stetson’s Modern Steak + Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 151 E Wacker Dr Hyatt Regency Chicago – Lobby Level, Chicago, IL 60601-3764

#22. Tango Sur

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3763 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718

#21. Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,546 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908

#20. GT Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 707 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-3567

#19. STK Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613

#18. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533

#17. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,524 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60654-8637

#16. Gene & Georgetti

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (855 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4669

#15. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654-3406

#14. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (688 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 65 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7296

#13. Smith & Wollensky

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,422 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 318 N State St On the River at Marina City, Chicago, IL 60654-5411

#12. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1050 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-7829

#11. Rosebud Steakhouse – Mag Mile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 192 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1504

#10. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,807 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

#9. Kinzie Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760

#8. Prime & Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 222 N La Salle St Corner of LaSalle & Wacker, Chicago, IL 60601-1003

#7. Gibsons Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606-1791

#6. Mastro’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 520 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

#5. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

#4. Maple & Ash

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808

#3. RPM Steak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627

#2. Swift & Sons

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299

#1. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713

