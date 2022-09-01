With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Chicago using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ann Sathers Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 909 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

#29. The Chicago Diner, Lakeview

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3411 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657-2414

#28. Sapori Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2701 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-1413

#27. Tortoise Supper Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (582 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 350 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5411

#26. Francesca’s on Chestnut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2356

#25. Longman & Eagle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-1607

#24. 3rd Coast Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1260 N Dearborn St Suite C-2, Chicago, IL 60610-2255

#23. The Lobby

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 108 E Superior St Peninsula Hotel, Chicago, IL 60611-2508

#22. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 615 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

#21. Batter & Berries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2748 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-1321

#20. Lou Mitchell’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 565 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661

#19. Tanta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (856 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-5206

#18. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,850 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601-6207

#17. Volare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,324 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3311

#16. Nookies Wells

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1746 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60614-5807

#15. Avec

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (809 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661-2203

#14. Roka Akor – Chicago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 456 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4517

#13. La Scarola

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (615 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-5507

#12. Lula Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647-2655

#11. The Purple Pig

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,068 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3777

#10. Boka Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1729 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5537

#9. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 196 E Pearson St, Chicago, IL 60611-2101

#8. Monteverde

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-2008

#7. Spacca Napoli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312

#6. Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,547 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908

#5. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (950 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 521 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

#4. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533

#3. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

#2. The Chicago Diner, Logan Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2333 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

#1. The Polo Inn Bridgeport U.S.A.

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3322 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60608-6727

