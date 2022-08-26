Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#28. Hony Tonk BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1213 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608-3202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. The Piggery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613-2511

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Smokin’ Woody’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4160 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618-3061

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Windy City Ribs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 67 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-2131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Chicago Kalbi Korean Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3752 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60625-5726

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#23. Sheffield’s Beer & Wine Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3258 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-2211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Q-BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 714 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614-1516

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. DaeBak Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2017 S Wells St, Chicago, IL 60616-3683

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Smoque BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 125 S Clark St Revival Food Hall, Chicago, IL 60603-5200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Blackwood Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 28 S Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661-3400

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Chicago that require a graduate degree

#18. Fat Willy’s Rib Shack

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2416 W Schubert Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-1947

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Earl’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4835 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL 60630-1962

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Wrigley BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3555 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657-1825

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Old Crow Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3506 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Lillie’s Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1856 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#13. Blackwood BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 305 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60606-1703

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3636 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613-3828

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Honky Tonk BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1213 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608-3202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Weber Grill Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 539 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-4814

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Milt’s BBQ For The Perplexed

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3411 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657-2904

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chicago

#8. Carson’s Ribs Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue of Chicago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 465 E Illinois St. East of Michigan Ave, West of Navy Pier, Chicago, IL 60611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-3268

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1655 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614-5745

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bub City

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (477 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4540

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. The Smoke Daddy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1804 W Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622-6810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Chicago are getting new jobs

#3. Chicago Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1160 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60610-2720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Green Street Smoked Meats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 112 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607-2304

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Smoque BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,592 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3800 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60641-3197

– Read more on Tripadvisor