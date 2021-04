For many Cubs fans, “Go Cubs Go” being played at Wrigley Field after a Cubs victory is a rite of passage at the beginning of the baseball season. And Goose Island is celebrating the beginning of baseball season and teaming up with Ryan Dempster for another "Clybourn Collab Burger."

They're calling it the "Off The Mound Burger" and it's inspired by Dempster’s favorite burger in Oregon and his Canadian roots. The "Off the Mound Burger" is a house-made burger blend, topped with caramelized onions, sharp Canadian cheddar, crispy prosciutto, bone marrow butter and a Goose IPA aioli.