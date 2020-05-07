Help name one of Brookfield Zoo’s newborn African painted dog puppies

CHICAGO — The Brookfield Zoo virtually debuted seven African painted dog puppies in late April during a Facebook Live event, and now they’re asking the public to help name one of the puppies.

All of the puppies have names except for one of the males.

The animal care staff at Brookfield has chosen four potential names for the puppy:

Kashyyyk (pronounced KA-sheek), name of a planet in ‘Star Wars’

Shaki (pronounced shah-KEY), means “shark” in Chewa, which is from the Bantu language in Zimbabwe, where African painted dogs are native

Taya (pronounced TA-yah), means “jaws” in Swahili

Kwanza, means “first” in Swahili — the unnamed puppy was the first born in the litter

Anyone who wants to cast a vote can visit the zoo’s website.

Voting will take place beginning Thursday at noon and continue through May 20, at 5:00 p.m. The name with the most votes will be announced on Thursday, May 21.