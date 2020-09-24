Halloween classics from ‘Hocus Pocus’ to ‘Rocky Horror’ coming to Chicago-area drive-ins

CHICAGO — One of the bright spots of 2020 is the resurgence of drive-in movies as families seek out social distancing-friendly entertainment in the age of a pandemic.

While trick-or-treating may be mostly canceled this year, some local drive-ins are serving up some spooky Halloween classics in the coming weeks.

Heres what they have in store as of September 24 – we will update this listing as more become available:

“Maleficent” in Bridgeview

Among the newest local offerings is the Chicago Drive-in, whose Bridgeview location will be showing Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” on September 27 with tickets costing $30 or $50 per vehicle.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Pilsen and McHenry

The iconic cult classic comes to ChiTownMovies Presents in Pilsen on September 26. Tickets cost $33 per vehicle and spaces can be reserved online.

There will also be a showing on September 26 at the iconic McHenry Outdoor Theater, where tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for military / seniors and $6 for kids but kids under 3 are free.

“Hocus Pocus” in Oak Forest and Burr Ridge

The Oak Forest Park District is bringing back its popular drive-in movie theater with a showing of the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” on October 9 outside Chicago Gaelic Park at 6119 W. 147th St. Tickets cost $30 per vehicle and are available online.

Another showing of the movie will take place at the Popcorn Pop-up Drive-in in Burr Ridge on October 7. While tickets for the later show are sold out, the matinee is still available online.