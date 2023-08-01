GURNEE, Ill. — Great Wolf Lodge, where the indoor waterpark air is always 84 degrees, is celebrating 8/4 with an $84 flash sale.

All 22 locations across the U.S., plus the one in Canada, will offer the deal for one day only. However, it can be used to book stays through Dec. 23, 2023.

Here are the details:

Use the promo code 84DEGREES when booking on Aug. 4

when booking Aug. 4 The rate will be available for select Sunday-Thursday night stays 8/4/23 through 12/23/23

There are a limited number of rooms which will qualify

The $84 price does not include taxes and resort fees

Full details of the deal will be listed on the “deals” page for the specific lodge in which customers are interested. Here’s the link to the lodge closest to Chicago, located in Gurnee: https://www.greatwolf.com/illinois/deals