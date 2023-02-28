CHICAGO — OMGHI is all you need to know to buy tickets to George Lopez’s “OMG Hi!” comedy tour before the general public sale.

The world-renown comedian is scheduled to bring his tour to the Chicago Theatre on June 10 — the exact same day Kevin Hart is in nearby Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Casino.

Lopez will kick-off his stand-up tour on May 12 in Oakland, CA. Don’t want to wait until June 10 to see him? He also has a May 20 stop scheduled in Rockford.

Kevin Hart coming to Gary this June — tickets available Wednesday with code word

Tickets for both the Rockford and Chicago shows can be bought through Ticketmaster.

For the Chicago stop, there are seven package options, five of which are considered presale since the “general public” sale doesn’t begin until Friday, Mar. 3. They are as follows:

Official Platinum

Artist Presale

Promoter Presale

Local Presale

Chase Cardmember Preferred Tickets

Two of the presale options open for sale Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 10 a.m. CST while the other three open for sale Thursday, Mar. 2 at 10 a.m. CST. At least one of those presales will be available to anyone who uses the code OMGHI, as noted on Lopez’s official tour page.

The two non-presale options listed on Ticketmaster include:

Onsale to General Public

Chase Cardmember Preferred Tickets

These three options open for sale on Friday, Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. CST.

Prices for the various ticket and package options were not available at the time of publication.