Fitness instructor starts daily outdoor workout group to help her neighbors stay in shape during COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — There's no shortage of online workout sessions to log onto since all gyms closed due to the stay-at-home order. But some people are getting antsy being cooped up inside all this time.



Bailey Zydek, a fitness instructor, had the answer for neighbors on her West Chicago block. She started a daily outdoor group workout session — with proper social distancing — to help everyone keep their sanity.

They welcomed it since it's easy to sit on the couch and fall into a trap of binge watching and comfort eating. Instead of the freshman 15, the Illinois State University senior is helping them avoid the "COVID 15."