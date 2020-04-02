WATCH LIVE
Fitness instructor starts daily outdoor workout group to help her neighbors stay in shape during COVID-19

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — There's no shortage of online workout sessions to log onto since all gyms closed due to the stay-at-home order. But some people are getting antsy being cooped up inside all this time.
 
Bailey Zydek, a fitness instructor, had the answer for neighbors on her West Chicago block. She started a daily outdoor group workout session — with proper social distancing — to help everyone keep their sanity.  

They welcomed it since it's easy to sit on the couch and fall into a trap of binge watching and comfort eating. Instead of the freshman 15, the Illinois State University senior is helping them avoid the "COVID 15."

