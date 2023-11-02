GURNEE, Ill. — Whimsical lights and winter characters await Six Flags Great America amusement park-goers in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

World of Illumination’s Arctic Adventure, a drive-through lights experience inside the Gurnee area park, opens on select nights from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

With valid admission to Arctic Adventures, families can enter the Carousel Lights & Market for holiday treats, photo ops, and décor in Carousel Plaza and Orleans Place.

Six Flags Season Passes and Legacy Memberships will not be accepted as forms of admission, however.

Tickets start at $39.99. Guests interested in going can save 20% on tickets through Nov. 10 using the discount SFGA.

The light display will operate rain or shine.

Click here for more information.