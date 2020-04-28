Dr. Fauci rates Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him on SNL

During an appearance Monday on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” to discuss the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked what he thought of Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him in a skit that roasted President Donald Trump.

“I think he did great,” the 79-year-old physician and immunologist said of Pitt’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, was asked by CNN’s “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota earlier this month who he would want to play him on “Saturday Night Live” if he had a choice between Pitt and actor Ben Stiller.

“Oh, Brad Pitt of course,” Fauci said, laughing.

Based on how Pitt closed out his impersonation on “SNL” — thanking Fauci and those working on the front lines — it sounds like the star is a fan of his as well.