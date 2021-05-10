Cubs manager David Ross dating Chicago Med actress Torrey Devitto

CHICAGO — It’s Instagram official! Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and Actress Torrey Devitto are dating.

On Saturday, the “Chicago Med” star posted a photo of herself kissing Ross on the cheek, with the caption, “Love him madly.”

Devitto, 36, plays Dr. Natalie Manning on “Chicago Med”, which films in Chicago. She has also starred on “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Ross, 44, is divorced from his high school sweetheart, Hyla Ross, with whom he has three children.