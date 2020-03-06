Competitive hot dog eating champ breaks record for most Big Macs eaten by one person

Joey Chesnut’s name is synonymous with hot dogs, having won 12 of the last 13 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

But the competitive eating champ is breaking records in the hamburger world.

Chesnut consumed 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in just over 38 minutes, setting a new world record.

That’s over 18,000 calories and more than 15 pounds of Mickey D’s.

Chesnut broke the record last month but uploaded the video of his achievement to his YouTube channel Thursdya.

“Since being a kid, I’ve dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could,” reads the video’s description. “As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience.”