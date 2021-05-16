Coca-Cola to discontinue Coke Energy in North America

(NEXSTAR) – The Coca-Cola Company is refocusing its energy on beverages that aren’t Coke Energy.

The energy drink, which boasted guarana extract, B-vitamins and over three times the amount of caffeine of a traditional Coke, was originally touted as “the biggest Coca-Cola innovation of 2020″ upon its debut in January of that year. Coca-Cola even promoted its then-new beverage during the broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, in a 60-second commercial starring Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill.

But now, just under a year and a half later, Coca-Cola is discontinuing the drink in North America to “streamline” its portfolio and refocus on newer offerings, like its AHA sparkling water.

(The Coca-Cola Company)

“Our strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio … As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don’t get the traction required for further investment,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement obtained by Reuters on Friday.

In January 2020, however, Coca-Cola had big hopes for Coke Energy’s U.S. launch. In a press release issued that month, Coca-Cola noted that energy drinks were among the fastest-growing beverage categories in the country, but cited research claiming customers were hesitant to try beverages from “unfamiliar brands.”

“We’re making energy drinks more accessible and approachable to more people,” said Brandan Strickland, brand director of Coca-Cola Trademark, in the press release. “We recognized an opportunity to meet an unmet need in the category and give more people even more reasons to reach for a Coke.”

While discontinued in North America, Coke Energy will continue to be available in other markets, Reuters reported.

The Coca-Cola Company, meanwhile, isn’t entirely out of the energy drink business: The company currently owns a stake in Monster Beverage, the makers of Monster Energy, among other drinks.