(STACKER) — President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Chicago. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

#1. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 42 miles

– Driving time: 1.1 hours

– Date founded: February 15, 2019

– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#2. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 253 miles

– Driving time: 4.3 hours

– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 192.83 acres

#3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 328 miles

– Driving time: 5.7 hours

– Date founded: October 11, 2000

– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#4. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 333 miles

– Driving time: 6.2 hours

– Date founded: July 1, 1941

– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#5. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 435 miles

– Driving time: 8.2 hours

– Date founded: April 3, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#6. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 442 miles

– Driving time: 9.2 hours

– Date founded: December 27, 2020

– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,021 acres

#7. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 483 miles

– Driving time: 9.3 hours

– Date founded: June 15, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#8. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 523 miles

– Driving time: 9.8 hours

– Date founded: April 8, 1975

– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#9. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 550 miles

– Driving time: 12.6 hours

– Date founded: December 26, 1935

– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#10. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 579 miles

– Driving time: 10.5 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1921

– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#11. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 675 miles

– Driving time: 14.3 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 2003

– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

#12. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 757 miles

– Driving time: 12.6 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#13. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 805 miles

– Driving time: 14.0 hours

– Date founded: January 9, 1903

– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#14. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 849 miles

– Driving time: 14.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#15. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 930 miles

– Driving time: 15.1 hours

– Date founded: January 26, 1915

– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#16. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 981 miles

– Driving time: 17.8 hours

– Date founded: September 24, 2004

– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#17. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 1,005 miles

– Driving time: 20.3 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#18. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,074 miles

– Driving time: 19.3 hours

– Date founded: October 21, 1999

– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#19. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,131 miles

– Driving time: 19.9 hours

– Date founded: May 14, 1930

– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#20. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,147 miles

– Driving time: 21.5 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1906

– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#21. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 1,157 miles

– Driving time: 21.0 hours

– Date founded: March 1, 1872

– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#22. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,162 miles

– Driving time: 21.0 hours

– Date founded: October 15, 1966

– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#23. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,166 miles

– Driving time: 19.7 hours

– Date founded: November 12, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#24. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 1,172 miles

– Driving time: 20.4 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1929

– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#25. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,184 miles

– Driving time: 20.7 hours

– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#26. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,195 miles

– Driving time: 26.9 hours

– Date founded: September 12, 1964

– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#27. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,199 miles

– Driving time: 21.2 hours

– Date founded: June 28, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#28. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,204 miles

– Driving time: 22.2 hours

– Date founded: May 30, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#29. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,219 miles

– Driving time: 24.1 hours

– Date founded: October 26, 1992

– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#30. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,224 miles

– Driving time: 23.3 hours

– Date founded: June 12, 1944

– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#31. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,259 miles

– Driving time: 21.3 hours

– Date founded: December 18, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#32. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,274 miles

– Driving time: 22.0 hours

– Date founded: December 9, 1962

– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#33. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,326 miles

– Driving time: 23.4 hours

– Date founded: February 25, 1928

– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#34. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 1,355 miles

– Date founded: May 11, 1910

– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#35. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,363 miles

– Driving time: 25.2 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#36. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,377 miles

– Driving time: 23.9 hours

– Date founded: November 19, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#37. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 1,404 miles

– Driving time: 23.9 hours

– Date founded: October 27, 1986

– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#38. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,410 miles

– Driving time: 25.6 hours

– Date founded: October 14, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#39. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 1,598 miles

– Driving time: 27.1 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#40. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,624 miles

– Driving time: 29.4 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#41. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,673 miles

– Driving time: 34.9 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#42. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,680 miles

– Driving time: 31.8 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#43. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,689 miles

– Driving time: 33.7 hours

– Date founded: September 25, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#44. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,697 miles

– Driving time: 32.8 hours

– Date founded: October 1, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#45. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,702 miles

– Driving time: 30.3 hours

– Date founded: March 2, 1899

– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#46. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 1,743 miles

– Driving time: 31.0 hours

– Date founded: May 22, 1902

– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#47. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,748 miles

– Driving time: 29.9 hours

– Date founded: August 9, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#48. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,784 miles

– Driving time: 32.5 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1938

– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#49. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,797 miles

– Date founded: March 5, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#50. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,816 miles

– Driving time: 32.3 hours

– Date founded: January 10, 2013

– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#51. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,861 miles

– Driving time: 34.4 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#52. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 2,115 miles

– Date founded: August 2, 1956

– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,396 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,588 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,848 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,872 miles

– Date founded: February 26, 1917

– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#57. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,961 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#58. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,972 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,047 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,119 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,183 miles

– Date founded: July 1, 1961

– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,189 miles

– Date founded: August 1, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 6,509 miles

– Date founded: October 31, 1988

– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,256.67 acres