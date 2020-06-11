Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra finely tunes performances during pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenge for musicians who are used to playing together, as a band or symphony.

Coronavirus forced the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra to get creative.



In all, 650 students benefit from an onsite orchestra. In the last three months, they’ve had to make virtual a ritual. They practice and discuss music online.

But Zoom had it’s limits.



So they came up with another option. The students are practicing on their own, recording themselves, using the best WI-FI they have to send it in and crossing their fingers it all comes together.



The CYSO has mastered virtual concerts.

They come together in the editing room and are a way to keep students and fans engaged.



Musicians who would normally play off each other have had to adjust.

But COVID has taught them an important lesson in overcoming obstacles and flexibility.

You can watch these concerts on the CYSO’s Facebook page. Their finale is Friday night at 6 p.m.

Once they can gather in at least groups of 10, it will open some more possibilities for them to practice together.

As far as keeping the program going, they’ve been lucky enough to receive a PPP loan to offset the loss in ticket sales from live concerts.

