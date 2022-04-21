CHICAGO — The city of Chicago received a failing grade when it comes to air pollution quality, according to a report by the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association State of the Air 2022 report ranks cities and grades counties based on ozone and particle pollution during 2018, 2019, and 2020. Overall, Cook County received a grade of ‘F.’

Chicago area ranked No. 16 as the most populated in ozone. The region also ranks No. 22 in year-round particle pollution.

According to the American Lung Association, ozone air pollution is one of the most widespread pollutants in the United States.

Also receiving a failing grade of ‘F’ were Lake, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, and Madison counties.

The American Lung Association has put together the State of the Air report for the past 23 years.