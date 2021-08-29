Chicago newlyweds go viral after sending $240 bill to no-show wedding guests

CHICAGO — The next wedding you RSVP and decide to skip could be costly if one Chicago couple’s response becomes a trend.

A viral post making the rounds on Twitter involves Chicago newlyweds, Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra Simmons, 43, who received both praise and backlash after sending invoices to their wedding guests who RSVP’d and no-showed. The damage? A whopping $240 bill to cover the costs.

The New York Post reports that the widely circulated invoice, which many believed was fake, is real.

The Chicago newlyweds revealed they tied the knot at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica, according to the newspaper. The cost of each guest was $120 and the couple had to pay in advance for the destination wedding. More than 100 people were expected to attend.

In the Aug. 23 Facebook post, shared by more than 6,000 people, Doug Simmons writes, “Don’t be offended when I send this invoice to you. It’s gonna look something like this. I’ll be sending it via email and certified mail…just in case you ain’t get the email #PettyPost.”

Doug Simmons told the New York Post that the invoice comes after repeatedly asking guests if they could make the Jamaica area wedding.

Maybe it was the rise in Delta variant cases. Maybe it was the fear of flying. Whatever the case, some guests didn’t show, after assuring the couple they would, according to Simmons, without so much as a call or text.

“I took that personally,” Simmons told the news outlet.

While the Simmons have seemingly taken all the attention in stride, they admit it’s not about the money but rather communication and feeling hurt and disrespected by the no-shows. Whether they will follow through on their request is another story. However, the couple said payments from Zelle or PayPal would suffice.

Click here to read the New York Post’s full report.

Naturally, the #PettyPost received mixed reactions on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’d send it back right away” in response to the invoice. Another user sided with the newlyweds, posting, “Awfully tacky, but worse to RSVP and then not show up.”