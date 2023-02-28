Chicago skyline is seen along Chicago River Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

CHICAGO — If you are looking to stage a bachelor party, the Windy City might be the place to do it, according to a recent survey.

Lawn Love, which is a lawn care company based in San Diego and conducts a number of studies in different categories, ranked Chicago as the seventh best city to hold a big party for the groom.

To create the survey, the company evaluated 200 of the biggest cities in the United States on 34 different metrics, from access to bars, party buses, strip clubs, paintball, and casinos. At the same time, they also weighed factors like accommodations, safety, affordability, and transportation.

Chicago ranked high in a few of the categories evaluated including:

Number of party bus rentals – 3rd

Walking score – 5th

Having fun – 7th

Restaurants per square mile – 10th

Along with those, Chicago was also 13th for resting and relaxing and 14th for eating and drinking.

New York City was voted the best place bachelor party destination in the United States with Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Houston rounding out the top five.

Four other Illinois towns showed up on the survey for places to have a Bachelor Party with Naperville coming in at 77, Aurora 100, Joliet 158 and Rockford 184.