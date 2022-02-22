Chicago couple’s ‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22

CHICAGO – The uniqueness of ‘Twosday’ continued for one local couple who welcomed the birth of their second child at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Baby Mia was born Tuesday at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2022.

Feb. 22, 2022, is a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same way backward and forward.

Parents Samantha Perez and Ramiro Nunez said they were surprised to learn their baby was born at precisely 2:22 p.m.

“I’m excited and was not even expecting my baby to be born at 2:22 p.m.,” Perez said. “My husband was joking today that we should deliver at that time, and then my nurse came in and said the same thing.”

Nationwide, the palindrome 2/2/22 also became unforgettable for one North Carolina couple, who welcomed their baby girl at 2:22 a.m. interestingly enough in delivery room number two.