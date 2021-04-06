Chicago artist, Verizon team up for ‘Call for Kindness’ mural

CHICAGO — Verizon has started the “Call for Kindness” campaign in order to boost people’s morale as the world continues to deal with COVID-19.

The campaign simply asks everyone to be nicer to the people they meet.

The phone carrier tapped celebrated Chicago mural artist Kate Lynn Lewis to design a mural to share that message. She painted it on the famed train embankment on Hubbard Street, which features some of the best street art in Chicago.

Her mural spreads positive vibes and reminds us all that a little kindness goes a long way.

More information at https://www.verizon.com/about/call-for-kindness