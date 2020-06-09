Cedar Point to reopen in July: Masks, temperature checks required

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky is slated to reopen in early July.

Among the safety guidelines in place, masks will be required.

Here is what is listed on the website for parent company Cedar Fair:

A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing;

A health screen and temperature check before each guest, associate or vendor enters the park;

New social distancing protocols throughout the parks;

The requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols;

An abundance of hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the parks; and

Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.

The park will open initially for Season Passholders only, and shortly thereafter for Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets.

Here are Cedar Point’s tentative opening dates:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Guests who do not have a pre-purchased ticket will not be able to make a reservation, initially. Hotel guests and Season Passholders, then pre-purchased ticket holders will be able to reserve first when it’s time.

An opening date for the Cedar Point waterpark has not been set.

