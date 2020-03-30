Busch is giving 3 months’ worth of beer to people who adopt or foster a dog during coronavirus crisis

Nothing beats the company of man’s best friend as you self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak. But an ice-cold beer, free at that, comes in at a close second.

Now you can have both because Busch Beer is offering a three months’ supply of its beer to 500 people who adopt or foster a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue in Minnesota.

Animal shelters across the US are closing their doors to the public and canceling adoption events to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But nothing is stopping new abandoned animals from coming in, so shelters are trying to place as many animals in homes as quickly as possible.

To help this effort, Busch Beer has teamed up with Midwest Animal Rescue to launch the “Foster a Dog, Get Busch” offer.

“During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos,” a spokesperson for Busch told People magazine in a statement. “But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us.”

“Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand,” the spokesperson added.

To enter, you must adopt or foster a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue. After completing the adoption or foster process, you will receive a confirmation email from the animal shelter, which you should then send to Busch through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by April 25.

If you are one of the first 500 people to enter, you will receive a $100 pre-paid debit card, which you can then use to buy your three months’ worth of beer.

So whether it’s for the dog or for the free beer, this is an offer that’s truly a win-win for everybody.