YAKUTSK, Russia — Think Chicago gets cold in the winter? Try living in the Siberian region of Russia where a normal winter sees air temps reaching -15° F.

On a particularly cold day in January when air temperatures hit -58° F in Yakutsk, one local family decided to make the most of the anticyclone carried Arctic air.

The footage, posted to VKontakte by user @roditeli__7 on January 17, shows bubbles being blown using a standard dipper, bubble gun and straws. All of them froze instantly upon creation.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in an inhabited area was -88.6° F in Oymyakon, east of Yakutsk, in 1933, according to Guinness World Records.

Video credit: @roditeli__7 via Storyful