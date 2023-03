BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo is welcoming some new friends.

The Brookfield Zoo team is welcoming a baby squirrel monkey and a cotton-top tamarin to their South America Habitat.

The baby squirrel will spend between five to ten weeks on its mother’s back before it takes off on its own.

One of the smallest monkeys, measuring up to ten inches in length not including the tail and weighing about one pound, the baby tamarin is slightly bigger than a squirrel.