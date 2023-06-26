BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo’s newest wolf pup has finally been named.

The two-month-old pup was named Ahote pronounced Ah-ho-teh), a Native American Hopi origin and means “restless one.”

Ahote is one of seven pups who were born at the zoo on April 27.

In May, his siblings were transferred to be fostered by wild Mexican wolf packs in southeast Arizona and southwest New Mexico as a part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wolf Recovery Program.

The goal of the program is to enhance the genetic diversity of the overall population of the species.

Ahote and his mother, Vivilette, can be seen at Brookfield Zoo’s Regenstein Wolf Woods habitat.