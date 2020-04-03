Blagojevich says he’s turning his old dress shirts into masks for health care workers

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he is turning his old dress shirts into masks for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blagojevich posted a photo on Facebook Friday where he recommended the idea for people feeling “a little stir crazy” during the stay-at-home order.

He said the shirts he was converting into face masks were garments he wore while governor, but added, “For obvious reasons, I haven’t worn them in a while.”

Blagojevich said he’s never sewn anything before, but that “it’s not hard once you get the hang of it.”

Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison on Feb. 18 after his 14-year sentence was commuted by President Trump.