Bernie Sanders’ inauguration appearance becomes instant meme

It’s rare in the age of on-demand media for millions of people to be watching the same thing at the same time, except for occasions like the Super Bowl or Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

When so many eyes are on the same thing at the same time, small details can become a big deal. So even as he was surrounded by the pageantry inherent to any inauguration, Bernie Standers stood out from the crowd to many observers.

That was partially due to the fact that there was no actual crowd, since social distancing protocols left Sanders sitting solo. But it was also because while so many were dressed to the nines, Sanders seemed snug but casual in his coat and mittens. And very relatable.

So even though it was now-President Joe Biden who was being inaugurated, Bernie Sanders quickly started spreading across social media as enterprising artists cut him out from a photo snapped during the inauguration and pasted him into all kinds of creative places.

Here are a few of our favorites.

so no one told bernie life was gonna be this way? pic.twitter.com/Q3pRhlatz7 — nicole (@anistonily) January 21, 2021

Bernie on the moon pic.twitter.com/uFtw3AGG4n — Ryan (@ryanimal34) January 21, 2021

#Bernie photoshops from the inauguration that will steal your heart. A thread… pic.twitter.com/7iitC5k064 — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) January 21, 2021

This one wins! Fresh Bernie of Bel Air#bernie pic.twitter.com/LlGtIQhF4L — illpayne (@illpayne) January 21, 2021

actual photos of bernie sanders and tom hanks tonight at the inauguration night celebration pic.twitter.com/J1QtMWkCWX — Tori :) (@dottie_tori) January 21, 2021

OK this one is my favorite pic.twitter.com/wwk7ydiR3M — Heidi Stevens (@HeidiStevens13) January 21, 2021